Medvedev, Kyrgios, Bopanna, Rybakina, And Badosa To Feature In World Tennis League In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) After enthralling audiences in the UAE for three seasons, the World Tennis League (WTL), is set to make its India debut in December.

Slated for December 17-20 in Bengaluru, the four-day tournament will find its home at the prestigious SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, owned and operated by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

This edition will feature a strong lineup of tennis talent, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Rohan Bopanna, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, Sumit Nagal, Magda Linette and Marta Kostyuk. With tennis on the rise in the country, WTL has also added India's standout performers like Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Maaya Revathi, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Shivika Burman to the mix. This move will fuel the sport's growth in India and excite tennis fans nationwide.

Talking about her first appearance in India, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina said,“I've heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I'm thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. The league has an exciting format, and I'm ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team."

Speaking on the historic edition, 12-time Grand Slam Champion and Co-Founder, World Tennis League, Mahesh Bhupathi said,“India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL's arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond. As someone who has lived the sport, I believe this format brings out the fast, dynamic, and engaging side of the competition. With international champions sharing the court with India's top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport that is intense, global, and full of possibility.”