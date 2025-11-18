Historic Auction Celebrates 232 Years Of The Penny With 2025 Three-Coin Sets Featuring 24-Karat Gold Cent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 - The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce that Stack's Bowers Galleries will auction the last circulating one-cent (penny) coins this December through a special sale of 232 three-coin sets. Each historic set includes two circulating pennies, one from each of the Mint's production facilities in Denver and Philadelphia and, for the first time ever, a 99.99% 24-karat gold uncirculated penny, also minted in Philadelphia.

“The Mint is excited to share this opportunity with the American public,” said Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally.“The penny has withstood 232 years of our Nation's history, and we are proud to offer the chance for the public to celebrate this moment into perpetuity by purchasing one of these special sets. It truly an honor to continue Connecting America through Coins.”

Each set will be accompanied by a serialized Certificate of Authenticity, with the final set, set number 232, including the three original dies used to strike these coins. The coins will bear a unique Omega (Ω) privy mark, signifying each coin is among the last of the circulating pennies ever struck by the Mint. The unique number of sets recognizes the 232 years of penny production. United States Treasurer Brandon Beach and Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally operated the presses to strike the final Philadelphia-minted Omega coins, in recognition of their historic significance.

Live bidding for these three-coin sets will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST). The auction will be hosted on the Stack's Bowers Galleries website and broadcast from Griffin Studios in the firm's Costa Mesa, California headquarters.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

