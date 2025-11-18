Denodo Named“One To Watch” In Snowflake's 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: How Marketers Become Agents Of Change In An AI-Driven World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo, a leader in data management, announced it has been recognized as“One to Watch” in Snowflake's report entitled

This recognition underscores Denodo's strong standing within the Snowflake ecosystem and its momentum in helping marketing organizations unify, manage, and activate data for AI-driven insight and personalization. Vendors named“Ones to Watch” were selected due to their demonstrated innovation, rapid market traction, and proven customer success - particularly in delivering differentiated capabilities that complement the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

“We are honored to be 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Stack report,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President at Denodo.“Denodo's logical data management capabilities are a force multiplier, and this adds up to some powerful capabilities for AI, when we join forces with proven partners like Snowflake.”

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms most commonly adopted by Snowflake customers. By analyzing usage data from more than 11,100 organizations, Snowflake highlights how trends like AI, privacy, and data gravity are accelerating the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 key categories.

AI is redefining how marketers understand audiences, optimize spend, and create personalized experiences. However, AI is only as powerful as the data it learns from. Denodo provides the governed, high-quality data foundation that fuels AI and machine learning models, including those running on Snowflake, with live, accurate, contextual, and trusted data that is always up to date.

Together, Denodo and Snowflake enable marketing teams to unify, enrich, and activate data in real time, bridging the gap between operational systems and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. The Denodo Platform, a logical data management solution, creates a unified semantic layer across Snowflake and distributed marketing systems, giving marketers governed, AI-ready data wherever it resides.

With Denodo, marketers can use AI to:



Generate real-time audience insights by connecting live operational data from CRM, marketing automation, and social systems, all unified within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Accelerate campaign optimization by unifying live customer and operational data across Snowflake and other marketing systems without the need for complex integration or replication. Empower AI agents and analytics tools with access to consistent, governed data through a single semantic layer.



Denodo is a global leader in data management, powering trustworthy AI agents and applications. The Denodo Platform, an award-winning logical data management solution, transforms enterprise data into reliable insights for AI, analytics, and self-service initiatives. Organizations worldwide use Denodo to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time compared to traditional data lakehouses, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. Learn more at

