Kazakhstan, Estonia Explore New Export Corridor For Agriculture Via Baltic Ports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Estonia are engaged in discussions aimed at establishing an export corridor for agricultural products via the Baltic ports, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, and the leaders of the Estonian Sillamäe and Muuga seaports focused on the potential for expanding cooperation in transit transportation and increasing the export of Kazakh agricultural products through the Baltic States.

Saparov emphasized the critical role played by the Baltic ports in establishing reliable export routes.

“We highly value our partnership with Estonia, viewing your country as a strategic ally in logistics, storage, and the shipment of Kazakh goods. The successful deliveries to date demonstrate the robust infrastructure of Estonian ports and highlight their considerable potential for expanding our collaboration,” the minister remarked.

He also noted that Kazakhstan is keen to boost the export of grains and oilseeds through the Baltic ports. This year, Kazakh farmers achieved a record harvest of 27 million tons of grain, including 20.3 million tons of wheat. Increasing access to Estonian ports presents significant opportunities for diversifying export routes and expanding market access to Europe and North Africa.

The Ministry of Agriculture highlighted that, for the 2024-2025 marketing year, 672,000 tons of Kazakh grain were exported via the Baltic ports. Of this, around 116,000 tons passed through the Sillamäe port and were shipped to North Africa.