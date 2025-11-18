Southern Shouneh Hospital To Be Linked To Virtual Hospital Next Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour on Tuesday inspected Southern Shouneh Hospital to review the level of health services provided to patients and visitors.Bdour said the hospital will be linked to the virtual hospital at the Jordan Digital Health Center at the beginning of next year, and that radiology, dialysis, and intensive care units will be added to its services, which will positively enhance the quality of medical care offered at the facility.According to a ministry statement, the minister's visit comes as part of the government-led approach directed by the Prime Minister to strengthen field engagement and gain firsthand insight into service delivery.Bdour said improving the hospital's services is a priority for the ministry and falls within its broader efforts to upgrade health service quality and modernize the infrastructure of public hospitals.The tour included emergency, intensive care, internal medicine, pediatric, obstetrics, and operating departments, where he listened to feedback from medical staff and patients about service levels.He emphasized the importance of continually improving the hospital's work environment and raising patient satisfaction by streamlining procedures and enhancing staff efficiency.Bdour added that field visits are essential for monitoring the performance of health institutions, in line with government directives aimed at enhancing transparency and addressing citizens' needs on the ground.He affirmed that the ministry will continue working to resolve any challenges and improve service quality to meet the highest standards of healthcare.