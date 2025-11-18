Kahli Zietlow
- Physician and Clinical Associate Professor of Geriatrics & Internal Medicine, University of Michigan
I am a geriatric medicine physician at the University of Michigan. I am the program director of the geriatric medicine fellowship and also direct interprofessional education at the University of Michigan Medical School. I participate in clinical research on the topics of cognitive impairment, dementia, and surrogate decision-making for older adults who have lost their ability to make their own healthcare decisions secondary to neurologic diseases. I have presented and published extensively on these topics, including a medicolegal review on the topic of guardianship featured in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.Experience
- –present Physician, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Michigan
- 2014 Duke University, MD
