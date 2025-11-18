Fedorov Called Security Situation In Zaporizhzhia Most Difficult In 3.5 Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated during a briefing by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Specifically for the city of Zaporizhzhia, I do not see that anything has changed significantly over the past 3.5 years. I just arrived from Malokaterynivka and was in Hryhorivka. We inspected the defensive structures together with the military, worked out a plan for their reinforcement, and discussed with the military how we should act in the direction of Malokaterynivka, Primorske, Plavne, Kamianske, and Hryhorivka, Komyshuvakha, so that the residents of the regional center, where 90% of the region's population currently lives, feel safe," he said.

As for the situation in the direction of Huliaipole, where the enemy is trying to advance, there are currently about 500 people living in the community itself. According to Fedorov, security must also be ensured there.

“After Zelensky's arrival, we see a significant additional reinforcement of military units to stabilize the situation in the Huliaipole direction and to improve the situation in the Kamianske direction,” the head of the region said.

He also added that in the morning there was a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff regarding the security situation in the region as a whole.

"The situation is indeed the most difficult in the last 3.5 years, but thanks to the defense forces, we see a direction towards stabilizing the situation. Our goal is to help the military units in every way possible. The president's visit is a positive signal for us, we have received assistance, and in 3-7 days we will receive even more military units to help in the region. Our task is to withstand the pressure that the enemy is exerting on the Zaporizhzhia region," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, despite intense shelling and fire pressure, Ukrainian units stopped the advance of Russian troops and prevented them from gaining a foothold in several settlements in the Huliaipole direction.

