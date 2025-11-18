Zelensky Meets With Heads Of Both Chambers Of Spanish Parliament

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the presidential press service, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky met with Speaker of the Congress of Deputies Francina Armengol and President of the Senate Pedro Rollan.

He thanked both chambers of the Cortes Generales for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and for all the decisions they have adopted in support of Ukraine.

Zelensky briefed them on the situation at the front and Russia's attacks on civilians, apartment buildings, and energy infrastructure. Therefore, strengthening air defense remains among Ukraine's key needs – additional systems and missiles for them.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is interested in cooperation with Spanish defense companies.

The parties also discussed opportunities under the PURL initiative and the SAFE instrument, and how they can help strengthen Ukraine's warriors.

Separate attention was given to the continuation of humanitarian and energy assistance, as well as support for the joint path of Ukraine and Moldova toward membership in the European Union.

