Ukrainian Drone Strikes Damage Saky Thermal Power Plant In Crimea Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to analysts from the Dnipro OSINT project, who examined satellite images, Ukrinform reports.

The published satellite image shows significant damage to part of the main building at the energy facility.

The exact timing of the strike and the type of weapons used have not been specified.

Earlier reports indicated that explosions in the Saky area were heard on November 13, 14, and 16. A strike on the Saky TPP was also reported on October 14. Damage was then visible on the equipment of one of the chimneys.