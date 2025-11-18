Anti-Drone Systems, Turrets, Radars: Zelensky Inspects Products From Local Arms Manufacturers In Spain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine is interested in partnering with Spain in the defense sector. And today, during a meeting with the heads of Spanish defense companies and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, we discussed areas of cooperation,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the arms manufacturers talked about their production capabilities, the possible uses of the weapons, and their technical characteristics:“Spanish manufacturers presented their developments: anti-drone systems, turrets, air and ground drones, long-range radars, and ammunition.”

According to the President, Ukraine and Spain will continue to work in the defense sector“for the sake of greater joint strength of our defense.”

As reported, on November 18, Volodymyr Zelensky held a series of meetings in the Spanish parliament. The visit program also includes talks with King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

