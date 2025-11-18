Xtra-Gold Reports Initial 3D Inversion Results From High-Resolution Drone-Borne Magnetic Survey At Cobra Creek Gold Corridor Prospect, Kibi Gold Project, Ghana

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) -is pleased to announce initial 3D inversion modelling results from recently completed high-resolution UAV-borne (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle or "Drone") magnetic survey at its high-grade Cobra Creek Gold Corridor prospect, on the Company's wholly-owned Kibi Gold Project, located in the Kibi - Winneba greenstone belt (the "Kibi Gold Belt"), in Ghana, West Africa.

The drone-borne magnetic survey, encompassing approximately 650 line-km over a 25 km2 coverage area, was designed to further define the overall shape and geometry of the gold mineralization-hosting Cobra Creek quartz feldspar porphyry ("QFP") body. Detailed 3D litho-structural modelling utilizing the new high-resolution magnetic inversion dataset is currently ongoing with the aim of identifying dilation zone-style gold mineralization targets along the sheared QFP body margins. Key findings of the magnetic inversion modelling are as follows:

magnetic susceptibility inversion produced sharp susceptibility contrast between mineralization-hosting Cobra Creek QFP body and metasedimentary country rocks, permitting detailed modelling of overall shape and geometry of QFP body.

inversion modelling effectively delineated over 1 km long high susceptibility trend with good correlation with known high-grade Cobra Creek shear system outcroppings, substantiating efficacy of modelling approach for Cobra Creek-type gold target generation.

inversion model revealed new, untested, near-surface, high magnetic susceptibility target to southeast of Cobra Creek shear system, with the approximately 350 m long target exhibiting same susceptibility signature as known high-grade mineralization trend.

remenant magnetization inversion model revealed two extensive lobes of high remenant magnetization to the north and south of the Cobra Creek shear system, with the two above mentioned high susceptibility targets lying along margins of the remenant magnetization lobes. With remenant magnetization anomalies appearing to reflect magnetite destruction (i.e., demagnetization) attributable to structural deformation and/or alteration processes.

James Longshore, President and CEO remarked: "The high-resolution magnetic survey has produced a sharp susceptibly contrast between the gold mineralization-hosting Cobra Creek QFP body and the surrounding rock units, as well as revealed extensive zones of apparent structural deformation / alteration centred on the QFP body, which will help us identify and prioritize dilation zone-style gold targets both within and along the QFP body. We are also very keen to start follow-up work on the new, untested, high magnetic susceptibility target lying along the southeast flank of the high-grade Cobra Creek mineralization trend. We look forward to the completion of the ongoing 3D litho-structural modelling by our structural geology consultant to start prioritizing drill targets. The implementation of the drone-borne magnetic survey represents a significant step in the further advancement of the Cobra Creek Gold Corridor target. With this high-grade gold system, located approximately 4 km southeast of our Zones 1 - 3 MRE footprint, representing a prime Kibi Gold Project resource expansion target."







Diamond core drilling on High-Grade Shoot discovery outcrop at Cobra Creek Gold Corridor shear system (2016)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About the Cobra Creek Gold Corridor Prospect

The Cobra Creek Gold Corridor prospect consists of an approximately 550 m wide, NE-trending, quartz-feldspar porphyry ("QFP") hosted, multi-structure braided shear zone system traced to date over an approximately 850 m strike length. The Cobra Creek shear system was tested by a 43 drillhole (2,639 m) first pass diamond core drill program by Xtra-Gold in 2016. With 26 of 43 drillholes returning exploration significant auriferous drill intercepts, including multiple drillholes intersecting near surface, high grade, quartz - iron carbonate - tourmaline veining exhibiting coarse visible gold.

The results of the Cobra Creek Gold Corridor Phase I drill program were reported by the Company on October 19, 2016, including the following drill intercept highlights from the High-Grade Shoot on the Main Shear structure:

- 4.5 m at 10.9 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), including 2.9 m at 16.28 g/t Au, from 7.1 m in CCDD16020; 0.7 m at 58.73 g/t Au from 27.6 m in CCDD16024; and 5.5 m at 6.57 g/t Au, including 2.0 m at 11.7 g/t Au, from surface in CCDD16013 (High-Grade Shoot).

- 5.2 m at 9.51 g/t Au, including 1.1 m at 37.95 g/t Au, from 1.0 m in CCDD16015; and 1.5 m at 48.1 g/t Au and 0.7 m at 10.5 g/t Au from 1.5 m and 12.0 m respectively in CCDD16022 (High- Grade Shoot - NW Branch).

Magnetic Survey Design / Details

The magnetometer survey was designed to further define the overall shape and geometry of the mineralization-hosting QFP body, as well as the regional litho-structural framework of the Cobra Creek Gold Corridor prospect area, with the aim of identifying dilation zone-hosted gold mineralization targets along the sheared QFP body margins. The 25 km2magnetometer survey area included coverage of some neighbouring third-party land positions to ensure coverage of the entire 4.5 km extent of the QFP body.

Drone-borne magnetometer surveys, in addition to been faster, more cost-efficient and less invasive than other magnetic survey options, provide precise, high-resolution magnetic data at tight line spacing and low flight elevation, enabling detailed mapping of contrasting geological units and structural lineaments.

The detailed high-resolution drone-borne magnetic survey was completed by SEMS Exploration of Ghana utilizing a GEM Systems AirBIRD magnetometer slung beneath a Matrice 300 drone. A total of approximately 650 line-km was flown, including overlap between daily flight blocks, along 50 m spaced NW-oriented (315o) flightlines, with 1,200 m spaced NE-oriented (045o) tie lines. Magnetic data was collected at a nominal height of 50 m above ground level and at 0.5 m - 3.0 m sample spacing along flightlines oriented perpendicular to the NE-trending QFP body.

Magnetic Inversion Modeling Results

The Total Magnetic Intensity ("TMI") data generated by the high-resolution drone-borne magnetic survey was subjected to 3D inversion processing to produce both magnetic susceptibility and remanent magnetization vector models by TechnoImaging LLC of Salt Lake City, Utah, utilizing their proprietary Glass Earth® technology. The magnetization vector inversion considers the remanent magnetization of the rock units produced by the ancient magnetic field, which can reveal geological features that are not apparent in the magnetic susceptibility model. Key findings of the magnetic inversion modelling are as follows:

The new high-quality magnetic inversion dataset will permit detailed 3D structural modelling to gain valuable insight into the regional litho-structural framework of the Cobra Creek Gold Corridor area.

The high-resolution magnetic susceptibility inversion produced a sharp susceptibly contrast between the gold mineralization-hosting Cobra Creek QFP body and the surrounding metasedimentary rock units, which will permit the detailed modelling of the overall shape and geometry of the mineralization-hosting QFP body.

The susceptibility inversion, corrected for remanent magnetization, effectively delineated an approximately 1,050 m long high susceptibility trend exhibiting a very close correlation with the high-grade Cobra Creek Gold Corridor shear system outcroppings. With the close spatial association between the inverted susceptibility anomaly and the known gold mineralization validating the efficacy of this geophysical modelling approach for the identification of Cobra Creek-type gold mineralization targets.

The susceptibility inversion also revealed a new, untested, near-surface, high magnetic susceptibility target lying along the southeast flank of the high-grade Cobra Creek mineralization trend. With the approximately 350 m long susceptibility anomaly exhibiting the same general signature as the susceptibility anomaly spatially associated with the known Cobra Creek high-grade gold mineralization.

The inversion modelling revealed two extensive lobes of elevated remenant magnetization bordering the Cobra Creek shear system to the north and south. With the prominent high susceptibility trend spatially associated with the auriferous shear system outcroppings and the new untested remenant magnetization target to the southeast, lying along the southern and northern margins of the northern and southern remenant magnetization lobes, respectively. Remenant magnetization anomalies typically reflect magnetite destruction (i.e., demagnetization) which may correspond to structural deformation and/or alteration processes associated with gold mineralization.

QA/QC

Yves P. Clement, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration for Xtra-Gold is acting as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to this announcement. He has prepared and or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this announcement and confirms compliance with NI 43-101.

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting hard rock gold deposits, as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts have been focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

Xtra-Gold holds five (5) Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Company's exploration efforts to date have focused on the Kibi Gold Project located on the Apapam Concession (33.65 sq km), along the eastern flank of the Kibi Gold Belt. The updated Kibi Gold Project (Zones 1-3) Mineral Resource estimate, produced by Xtra-Gold on September 30, 2024, represents the only Mineral Resource ever generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. The NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Xtra-Gold Resources Corporation Kibi Gold Project", jointly prepared by Pivot Mining Consultants (Pty) and Tect Geological Consulting, and dated September 30, 2024, is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No other stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

