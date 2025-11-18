Inside Ravindra Jadeja's Lavish Lifestyle: Home, Net Worth, Cars & More [PHOTOS]

Explore Ravindra Jadeja's lavish lifestyle - from his Jamnagar bungalow to cars, net worth, and family life.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's celebrated all‐rounder and RR star, has built a life that mirrors his success on the pitch. Known for his sword‐swishing celebrations and match‐winning performances, Jadeja also enjoys a luxurious lifestyle off the field. Here's a closer look at his home, wealth, and prized possessions.

Jadeja owns a grand bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The property blends traditional design with modern comforts.

Spacious interiors and landscaped surroundings reflect his regal persona. His home stands as a symbol of his deep roots in Saurashtra and his rise to cricketing fame.



Estimated net worth in 2025: $15 million (₹120 crore)

Annual earnings: around ₹20 crore from BCCI contracts, IPL salary, and endorsements Net worth has grown nearly 750% in five years, making him one of India's richest cricketers

Jadeja's financial success is fueled by his consistency on the field and brand appeal off it.



Known for his love of cars, Jadeja owns luxury models

His garage includes Audi Q7, BMW X1, and high‐performance SUVs Each vehicle reflects his taste for speed and style. His collection symbolizes both achievement and passion beyond cricket.



Nicknamed“Sir Jadeja” by fans for his flamboyance.

Enjoys horse riding and maintains a stud farm in Gujarat. His lifestyle blends royalty with athletic discipline. Jadeja's off‐field persona is as commanding as his on‐field presence.



Married to Rivaba Jadeja, a politician in Gujarat.

Strong family ties keep him grounded despite fame. His lifestyle reflects both tradition and modern success. Family remains central to Jadeja's journey, balancing his regal image with humility.