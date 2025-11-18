Mirror Partners Launches Small Secondaries Strategy With Strategic Backing From East Rock Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirror Partners LLC (“Mirror”), a secondaries private equity firm focused on small-cap secondary transactions, today announced its launch with strategic backing from East Rock Capital, LLC (“East Rock Capital”).

Mirror specializes in small secondaries transactions, defined as limited partnership positions with aggregate value below $10 million. The firm will concentrate on acquiring LP stakes in buyout funds in North America, with selective exposure to European funds and other asset classes such as private credit and venture capital.

East Rock Capital is a New York City-based investment firm that manages over $4 billion on behalf of a select group of high-net-worth families. United around the belief that talent is the best asset class, East Rock Capital seeks to create highly aligned partnerships with proven investing talent.

“The small secondary market remains one of the most overlooked and fragmented areas of private equity,” said Thomas Melly, founder and Managing Partner at Mirror.“By combining high-volume sourcing, disciplined underwriting, and a partnership-oriented approach, we believe Mirror can deliver consistent, differentiated returns for investors.”

Mr. Melly has been active in the small secondaries market for nearly a decade and has executed hundreds of transactions. Tom brings a deep network for sourcing transactions and performing specialized due diligence to an inefficient end of the growing secondaries market. Before founding Mirror, Mr. Melly was the first investment hire at Kline Hill Partners in 2016, where he helped build one of the leading small secondary investment platforms. He is joined by Ryan Prescott, CFA, Principal, formerly a secondaries investor at HQ Capital Private Equity.

About Mirror

Founded in 2024, Mirror Partners is a Greenwich, CT-based private equity firm focused on purchasing small LP interests in funds and portfolios of smaller interests across private market funds, with concentration in buyout funds in North America and selective exposure to European funds and other asset classes. By targeting this underserved area of the secondaries market, Mirror Partners seeks to unlock liquidity for a broad range of investors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For additional information about Mirror, please contact...