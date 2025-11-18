403
Türkiye's Stock Market Opens Slightly Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index began trading on Tuesday at 10,669.47 points, reflecting a decrease of 0.27%, or 28.66 points, compared with its previous closing level.
On Monday, the BIST 100 experienced a rise of 1.25%, reaching 10,698.13 points, while the total daily trading volume amounted to 138.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.26 billion).
By 9.50 am local time (0650 GMT) on Tuesday, the exchange rates were recorded at 42.3460 Turkish liras per US dollar, 49.1425 per euro, and 55.7550 per British pound.
In commodities, the price of an ounce of gold was $4,014.40, and Brent crude oil was trading at $63.35 per barrel.
