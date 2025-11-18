403
China says UN Gaza resolution falls short
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday said the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in Gaza did not fully reflect Palestinian governance or the two-state solution.
"There is ambiguity in the key issue of post-war arrangement of Gaza in the US resolution and important principles of the Palestinians governing Palestine and the two-state solution have not been fully demonstrated. This is different from China's consistent position. That's why China didn't vote for it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
Beijing expressed support for the UN Security Council to take necessary actions to promote a ceasefire, ease the humanitarian crisis, and restart reconstruction, she added.
"China will continue to take constructive measures and be responsible, and support Palestinian people in the just cause of resuming their legitimate rights, and work relentlessly for just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question," Mao said.
China's UN Envoy Fu Cong also stated that the draft resolution is "vague on many crucial issues," including the scope and structure of the International Stabilization Force.
The UN Security Council on Monday approved the US-drafted resolution, which calls for the formation of a Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilization Force to manage governance, reconstruction, and security in Gaza.
China and Russia abstained from the vote.
The US draft is part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point plan presented by President Donald Trump.
Phase one of the agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and plans for Gaza’s reconstruction, with a new governing structure excluding Hamas.
Since October 2023, over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 170,700 injured in Israel’s war, which has devastated the enclave.
