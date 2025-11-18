403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Plans Türkiye Visit to Boost Negotiations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that he intends to travel to Türkiye "to intensify negotiations" and pursue efforts to resume exchanges and the return of war prisoners.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy mentioned that he is scheduled to hold "a series of meetings" on Wednesday, although he did not disclose the city or the specific officials he would engage with.
"Tomorrow -- meetings in Türkiye. We are preparing to intensify negotiations and have developed solutions we will propose to our partners. Bringing the war to an end is Ukraine's top priority. We are also working to resume exchanges and the return of war prisoners," he affirmed.
After completing his international trip, the Ukrainian president intends to convene with the national parliament and legislators from his Servant of the People party.
"I am preparing several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our state needs," Zelenskyy added.
In a related development, US media reported that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is also expected to arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday to participate in the discussions with Zelenskyy.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy mentioned that he is scheduled to hold "a series of meetings" on Wednesday, although he did not disclose the city or the specific officials he would engage with.
"Tomorrow -- meetings in Türkiye. We are preparing to intensify negotiations and have developed solutions we will propose to our partners. Bringing the war to an end is Ukraine's top priority. We are also working to resume exchanges and the return of war prisoners," he affirmed.
After completing his international trip, the Ukrainian president intends to convene with the national parliament and legislators from his Servant of the People party.
"I am preparing several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our state needs," Zelenskyy added.
In a related development, US media reported that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is also expected to arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday to participate in the discussions with Zelenskyy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment