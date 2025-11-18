403
Russia Refrains from Attending Ukraine Peace Talks in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia will not participate in the negotiations announced by Ukraine to take place in Türkiye on Wednesday.
"No, Russian representatives will not be in Türkiye tomorrow. So far, these contacts have been carried out without Russian participation. We will be waiting for information about what will be discussed in Istanbul," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.
He noted that Ukraine has yet to respond to Moscow's peace initiatives or indicate a willingness to resume direct talks.
Earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Telegram that he would travel to Türkiye to “intensify negotiations” aimed at reaching a settlement. Zelenskyy said he would present “worked-out solutions” and focus on exchanges of war prisoners, without specifying his negotiation partners or message content. Media outlets report that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is expected to join the discussions.
"Apparently, Zelenskyy was referring to the contacts that will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. These are Zelensky's contacts with our Turkish friends, who will probably be joined by Mr. Witkoff," Peskov said.
He reaffirmed Russia's willingness to engage in negotiations, stressing that Moscow's position is already widely known.
"Russia continues to remain open to the negotiation process. Our position is well known; it is well known both in Istanbul and well known in Kyiv," the Kremlin official said.
However, Peskov clarified that contacts with Witkoff or Turkish representatives are not currently scheduled for President Vladimir Putin. Still, Putin is open to hearing outcomes from Zelenskyy’s talks.
"If any of the people you mentioned deem it necessary to inform the Russian side, of course, President Putin will be open to conversation," he affirmed.
The spokesman emphasized that Russia can only evaluate Kyiv’s commitment to a resolution once Zelenskyy lays out specific proposals.
"So far, we can't see anything in this step because we don't know what it's about. When we find out, we'll be able to tell whether we're seeing something or not," he said.
Turning to potential deliveries of French Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine, Peskov dismissed their impact on the battlefield.
"No matter what aircraft are sold to the Kyiv regime, it will not be able to change the situation on the fronts," he said.
He also criticized France’s ongoing military support.
"France continues to arm the Kyiv regime. France is doing it now, and it plans to do it tomorrow. Unfortunately, Paris does not contribute to the cause of peace in any way. Paris is still engaged in inciting military and pro-military sentiments," Peskov said.
The remarks follow a Monday agreement in which Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a memorandum of understanding to supply Kyiv with 100 Rafale fighter jets.
