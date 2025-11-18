403
Zelenskyy Seeks Enhanced Spanish Backing
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid on Tuesday, aiming to secure additional assistance for his nation as it continues to confront Russia.
He noted on American social media company X, without altering any words inside the quotation, “Today, I am holding meetings in Spain that we have been preparing for quite some time. We expect that another strong country will increase its support – helping us protect lives and bring the end of the war closer.”
By midday, Zelenskyy had toured Spain’s parliament and conferred with Defense Minister Margarita Robles alongside top leaders from military-industry firms.
His agenda later includes engagements with King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
On social media, he emphasized his intention to explore ways to bolster cooperative defense efforts, stating, unchanged, “I will speak with Prime Minister Sanchez about how to strengthen our defense and our industries – both Ukraine’s and Spain’s. The more bilateral ties we build with countries of the European Union, the more integrated we become with Europe.”
This visit is Zelenskyy’s third trip to Spain, a nation that has reliably supported Ukraine throughout the conflict.
In an interview with a Spanish public broadcaster, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reiterated the country’s steadfast backing “for as long as this war of aggression lasts.”
He added that Spain supplied roughly €1 billion ($1.16 billion) last year for Ukraine’s weapons procurement and anticipates comparable contributions in 2025, supplemented by generators provided by the United States.
