Moisture Analyzer Market Size To Grow USD 1.83 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

The U.S. moisture analyzer market is set to grow at a 3.24% CAGR from 2025–2032, increasing from USD 0.38B to 0.49B. Growth is driven by rising demand for food quality control, pharmaceutical accuracy, and advanced real-time moisture measurement. Austin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Moisture Analyzer Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,"The Moisture Analyzer Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2025-2032." Rising Demand for Accurate Moisture Analysis is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally The market for moisture analyzers is being driven by an increased emphasis on accurately measuring moisture contents across various industries. To guarantee product quality, regulatory compliance, and process efficiency, industries, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical require precise measurements of moisture content. As of technological improvements, the market is expanding due to the demand for real-time, non-destructive moisture analyzers. As manufacturing processes are becoming more automated, there is a greater need for in-line moisture analyzers. The market is expanding as a result of the growing need for high-precision analysis in the production of semiconductors and water treatment. Additionally, the use of moisture analyzers is being fueled by growing awareness of the importance of moisture management during product storage and transportation.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.41% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Technique (Karl Fischer Titration, Loss-on-Drying, Capacitance, Microwave, Drying Oven, Near-infrared, Radio Frequency, Others)

. By Equipment Type (Desktop-Mounted, Handheld, In-line)

. By Vertical (Plastic and Polymer, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and Petroleum, Food and Beverage, Wood, Paper, and Pulp, Research and Academics, Construction, Water Treatment and Biomass, Semiconductor, Metal and Mining)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Equipment Type

The moisture analyzer market was dominated by Desktop-Mounted, with a 54.3% share of the market in 2024 as they are commonly used in laboratories and industries which require very high accuracy and precision. The highest CAGR throughout 2025 to 2032 is projected for in-line moisture analyzers. As industries are progressing towards automation and continuous production processes, the utilization of in-line analyzers is gaining momentum.

By Technique

Karl Fischer Titration held a 27.4% share of the moisture analyzer market in 2024 due to its accurate laboratory-scale moisture content measurement, mainly in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food sectors. Near-infrared (NIR) technology is expected to experience the fastest growth in CAGR from 2025 to 2032 as it eliminates the obstructions of many forms of testing, including no human or artificial destruction, immediate assessment of the sample, and no chemicals or reagents are needed to quantify moisture contents.

By Vertical

Food and Beverage was the leading application segment for the moisture analyzer market, accounting for a market share of 25.7%, in 2024 due to the vital impact of moisture content on the quality, texture, shelf life, and safety of any food products. Semiconductors to grow in the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 due to the increase in the accuracy of semiconductor manufacturing processes, the moisture analysis process is also required to be accurate to prevent defects and increase the yield.

Regional Insights:

North America was the dominant regional segment with a share of 37.6% in 2024. The presence of major end-use industries needing accurate moisture analysis, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals, and semiconductors driving the market leadership in the region.

The highest growth rate, from 2025 to 2032, is anticipated in Asia Pacific. Continents dominating manufacturing industries, such as China, India, and Japan along with industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics driving moisture analyzers demand, contributing to moisture analyzers market growth.

Recent News:



July 2024: Kett launched the RX20 and RX30 Inline Moisture Meters, offering advanced real-time moisture analysis tailored for food processing and agricultural applications. 2024: OHAUS introduced the next-generation moisture analyzers MB32, MB62, and MB92, designed for precise and reliable moisture testing across diverse industries.

Exclusive Sections of the Moisture Analyzer Market Report (The USPs):



DEVICE PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY ACCURACY METRICS: helps you evaluate the precision of moisture analyzers through measurement range benchmarks, accuracy and repeatability levels, response time, and power efficiency across different technologies such as Loss on Drying, NIR, Karl Fischer, and Microwave.

SAMPLE COMPATIBILITY & MATERIAL SENSITIVITY INDEX: helps you understand analyzer effectiveness across diverse materials by assessing compatibility with powders, liquids, granules, and slurries along with detection limits, required sample weight, and calibration frequency.

OPERATIONAL LIFECYCLE & MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY METRICS: helps you compare device robustness by tracking analyzer lifetime, maintenance cycles, monthly production capacity, batch throughput, and the share of in house versus contract manufacturing activities.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CERTIFICATION BENCHMARKS: helps you gauge market readiness through analysis of regional regulatory requirements, ISO and ASTM compliance rates, certification timelines, associated costs, and audit frequency for critical applications.

COST STRUCTURE & PRICING INTELLIGENCE INDEX: helps you examine economic viability by analyzing average selling prices across analyzer types, cost per sample analysis, price differences between portable and laboratory grade devices, and the penetration of subscription-based software models. INNOVATION & NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION: helps you identify future growth opportunities by tracking R&D spending, patent activity, time to market for new devices, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as NIR, Microwave, RF, and IoT enabled analyzers.

