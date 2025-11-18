Yprime Research Shows 74% Fewer Localization Errors In Ecoa Migration With AI-Enabled Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data reveals how AI applied to eCOA localization improves accuracy, accelerates startup, and expands global trial inclusion

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, a proven leader in clinical trial technology, today released new findings showing that applying AI within the eCOA localization process delivers measurable quality gains-achieving 74% fewer migration errors, two-thirds faster review cycles, and greater global trial inclusivity.

The research,“Garbage In, Garbage Out: Can AI Reduce the Impact of Human Error in eCOA Localized Text Migration?” presented at ISPOR 2025 by Jonathan Norman, Director of Localization & Scale Management, at YPrime, evaluated how AI could improve one of the most overlooked aspects of eCOA development-migration-which is the process of importing translated Clinical Outcome Assessments (COAs) into digital systems.

Using a sample of 15 studies across 11 languages, YPrime compared human-led migration to its proprietary AI-powered migration process. The AI workflow reduced total migration errors by 74%, cut the number of screen reports containing errors by 60%, and shortened the localization review process by 67%, all while introducing zero new error types.

“Localization is one of the most critical-and least automated-steps in global trial readiness,” said Dr. Karl McEvoy, Vice President, eCOA and Patient Technologies at YPrime.“This research shows that when AI is trained on eCOA-specific file structures and language rules, it can eliminate the most error-prone steps of the process, giving linguists and study teams higher-quality materials to review. The result is faster approvals, cleaner data, and more inclusive global trials.”

By improving localization speed and accuracy, AI enables sponsors to maintain broader language coverage, reducing the need to exclude underrepresented populations when timelines tighten. Faster approval of localized screen reports allows for earlier release of eCOA study builds and first-patient-in milestones, delivering measurable time and cost savings across global programs.

The results from this study show YPrime's continued commitment to innovation that delivers measurable trial efficiency, following recent launches such as Advanced eCOA Oversight, Automated Data Change Forms (DCF), and glucometer integrations for connected device studies. YPrime continues to expand its AI initiatives within the YPrime eCOA platform, focusing on quality scoring and next-generation localization workflows that balance automation with human oversight.

YPrime was recently named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment, recognizing its proven ability to deliver scalable, high-quality eCOA solutions that meet the speed and complexity of modern clinical trials. The company was also recognized as a Trailblazer in Patient Engagement in 2024, underscoring its dedication to creating digital tools that enhance access, accuracy, and equity in clinical research.

YPrime experts will discuss these findings in a webinar on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. To learn more, visit To read the full ISPOR poster, visit

