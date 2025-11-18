MADD Canada And Provincial Sponsors SGI And SLGA Empower Saskatchewan Students To Say No To Impaired Driving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. To prevent further tragedies, MADD Canada is back in Saskatchewan, reaching students with important messages on the dangers of impaired driving, with the support of its Provincial Sponsors Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA). Today, students in Grades 7 through 12 will take part in a special screening of the 2025-2026 School Program at F.W. Johnson Collegiate in Regina.

Designed for students in Grades 7 through 12, MADD Canada's School Program reaches thousands of youth across the country each year with one-hour presentations that offer a powerful look at the dangers and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The presentations equip students with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Impaired driving crash deaths and injuries leave families and communities forever changed,” says Steve Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of MADD Canada. Our School Program brings these stories to students, helping them understand the real consequences of impaired driving and inspiring them to make safe and sober choices that could save lives. Thank you to our Provincial Sponsors, SGI and SLGA, for helping us deliver 30 and 60 presentations respectively.”

This year's 60-minute presentations include the choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks of impaired driving. Additionally, an interactive quiz reinforces key lessons and encourages students to reflect on their choices. Each session ends with powerful testimonies from victims and survivors, including a new testimonial from Alyssa Kryger, who was injured in a 2018 crash involving cannabis and whose father, Mike and uncle Mark were killed in the same crash.

“SGI is proud to partner with MADD Canada to ensure young people make responsible choices,” said the Honourable Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for SGI.“It's important to know that you are never too young to be aware of how to find a safe ride.”

“SLGA is also proud to partner with MADD Canada to ensure students across the province have access to this life-saving education program,” said the Honourable Alana Ross, Minister Responsible for SLGA.“This program shows the dangerous risks and consequences of impaired driving and is an important way to remind young people that they have the choice and the ability to prevent a tragedy.”

Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them - traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial Sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

About Saskatchewan Government Insurance

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is the province's self-sustaining auto insurance fund. SGI is the traffic safety advocate for the province and the administrator of the Traffic Safety Act. Visit: .

About the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is responsible for the control and regulation of liquor, gaming and cannabis across the province. Visit: .

For more information:

Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer, 613-617-6233, ...

David Morris, SLGA Communications, 306-787-1721, ...

Heather Hubic, SGI Media Relations, 306-751-1837...