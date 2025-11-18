United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate King Of Morocco On Independence Day

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Mohammed VI.

