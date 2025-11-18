Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Ends Slightly Higher At JD9.8 Mln Turnover


2025-11-18 07:02:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) registered a total trading value of JD9.8 million on Tuesday, with 4.6 million shares traded through 3,896 transactions.
The ASE general price index inched up to 3,406 points, marking an increase of 0.03 percent, against the previous session.
Out of 106 listed companies that traded today, 36 saw their share prices rise, while 35 declined.
At the sector level, the financial index edged up by 0.02%, the industrial index dipped by 0.01%, while the services benchmark remained unchanged.

MENAFN18112025000117011021ID1110360347



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search