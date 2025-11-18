ASE Ends Slightly Higher At JD9.8 Mln Turnover

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) registered a total trading value of JD9.8 million on Tuesday, with 4.6 million shares traded through 3,896 transactions.The ASE general price index inched up to 3,406 points, marking an increase of 0.03 percent, against the previous session.Out of 106 listed companies that traded today, 36 saw their share prices rise, while 35 declined.At the sector level, the financial index edged up by 0.02%, the industrial index dipped by 0.01%, while the services benchmark remained unchanged.