Manipur: CBI Arrests Senior Accountant In Imphal For Accepting Rs 10,000 Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Nov 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Senior Accountant of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) office in Imphal while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant, the central agency said.

Central probe agency sources said that the CBI registered a case on the basis of a complaint that the accused Irom Bishorjit Singh, Senior Accountant, GOE Section, demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in lieu of getting the MACP (Modified Assured Career Progression) file cleared.

The CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused official red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 against his demand of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

An investigation is continuing and searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused Irom Bishorjit Singh.

Meanwhile, the CBI had conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the Executive Director and Regional Officer, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Guwahati, and later he was arrested last month while accepting a bribe of Rs.10 lakh from a private person.

Subsequent to searches at Guwahati, Ghaziabad and Imphal, the CBI has recovered substantial cash and documents relating to investment in his name as well as in the name of his family members, including cash to the tune of Rs 2.62 crore.

Documents pertaining to possession and investment in six luxury vehicles, two luxury watches worth a few lakhs and a 100 gram silver bar were also recovered.

The CBI had said that most of the properties purchased in the name of the accused public servant and his family members seem to be undervalued, which are now under verification.

The CBI had registered the case, based on source information, against the accused and two representatives of a private company.

The agency laid a trap on October 14 and caught the accused Executive Director and one private person while the public servant was accepting bribe of Rs 10 Lakh from the private person for issuance of favourable extension of time (EOT) and Completion Certificate of the work performed by the private company pertaining to the contract of 4-laning of National Highway-37 between Demow to End of Moran Bypass besides other contracts in Assam.

Both the accused persons were produced before the court of Special CBI Judge in Guwahati and remanded to Police custody.