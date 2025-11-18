Bangladesh Women's Cricket Tour Of India Postponed Due To Tensions

The Bangladesh women's tour of India, scheduled for the white-ball series in December, has been postponed. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that the board had received a letter from the BCCI indicating that the white-ball series would be rescheduled for a later date, ESPNcricinfo reported.

No specific reason has been given for the postponement, but it is understood that the prevailing political tensions between India and Bangladesh were a key factor. The series, part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme, was set to be India's last international fixtures before the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) next year, following their triumphant ODI World Cup campaign. The matches, expected to be played in Kolkata and Cuttack, would have marked the start of the new Women's ODI Championship cycle for both teams.

Men's Tour Also Rescheduled

Earlier this year, the Indian Men's team's white-ball tour to Bangladesh was also postponed from August 2025 to September next year. The BCCI, in a statement, announced that it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have reached a mutual agreement to defer the series, consisting of three Tests and ODIs each.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026," the statement said.

Recap of India's 2024 Bangladesh Tour

India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2024, where both teams clashed in a three-match T20I series (3-0) and a two-match Test series (2-0). The visitors registered a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers as they didn't lose a single game on the tour.

