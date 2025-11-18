403
After Years Of Deficits, Argentina Bets Everything On A Hard Fiscal Anchor
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's government has done something rare: it ran a budget surplus in the middle of an election month and says it is ending chronic overspending.
In October, the national public sector recorded a primary surplus of 823.9 billion pesos (around $594 million). After paying 306.3 billion pesos (about $221 million) in interest on its debt, the month still closed with a financial surplus near 517.7 billion pesos (around $373 million).
From January to October, the primary surplus is 1.4% of GDP and the overall surplus 0.5%. The government's goal, agreed with the IMF, is a 1.6% primary surplus by year-end – a sharp break with the deficits that helped push inflation into permanent crisis.
The economic team calls this approach the“fiscal anchor” – a commitment to spending less than the state collects, even in politically sensitive periods. The message is aimed at investors and voters tired of improvisation: no more printing money, no more pretending that deficits are harmless.
Behind the slogans, the mechanics are blunt. October revenues jumped 28.1% year-on-year, helped by import duties, income tax, social-security contributions and consumption taxes.
Argentina's Spending Cuts Highlight Tension Between Fiscal Discipline
Primary spending reached around 11.16 trillion pesos (about $8.0 billion) and was cut in real terms compared with a year earlier.
Pensions and social benefits did rise in nominal pesos, yet with annual inflation above 30%, their real buying power still shrank. In plain language: the state's books look better partly because households are tightening belts.
The story behind the story is a clash of economic cultures. One side argues that, after decades of inflation and currency collapse, hard budget limits are the only way to rebuild trust and anchor prices.
The other fears that aggressive cuts will strangle growth and deepen social stress. This debate matters beyond Argentina.
If the fiscal anchor holds, the country could gradually stabilise its currency, tame inflation and become a more predictable place to work or invest; if it slips back into deficit habits, another round of devaluation and political turmoil is likely.
