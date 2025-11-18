403
Acting FEMA Leader Steps Down
(MENAFN) David Richardson stepped down on Monday from his position as acting administrator of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, concluding a brief stint leading an organization the Trump administration has signaled intentions to reduce significantly.
During his roughly six-month period guiding the nation’s emergency-response agency, Richardson kept an unusually subdued public presence and was reportedly difficult to contact — even in the early, pivotal hours of the Texas flooding that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend.
Five current FEMA employees stated that Richardson had lately appeared detached from routine agency functions, often missing standard meetings and sidestepping duties that typically require the administrator to remain easily reachable.
As with individuals interviewed for prior reporting, these staff members asked to remain anonymous due to fears of potential reprisals.
After confirmations from media organizations regarding Richardson’s exit, Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs, revealed that FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will take over the position beginning in December.
The Department of Homeland Security oversees FEMA as its parent agency.
