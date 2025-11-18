403
UK Cold Weather Triggers Amber Cold Health Alerts
(MENAFN) Frigid conditions have triggered widespread health warnings throughout the United Kingdom as the nation confronts its first major cold weather event of the year, with temperatures forecast to reach dangerously low levels.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued amber cold health alerts on Monday for the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber regions, effective from midday Monday through Saturday morning.
An amber designation indicates the weather is expected to have "significant impacts across health and social care services," with the potential for increased pressure on health services, indoor temperatures in hospitals, care homes and clinics falling below recommended safety levels, and a higher risk of deaths, especially among people age 65 and over or those with existing health conditions.
Yellow alerts remain active for all other areas of England.
The nation's meteorological service, the Met Office, has simultaneously activated multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice spanning portions of Scotland and northern England, remaining in effect from Monday through Thursday.
The severe weather follows Saturday's bone-chilling temperatures that plummeted to minus 7C (19F) in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands—the UK's coldest night since March.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: "As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the North West will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK."
Holley said this would bring "much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice."
He added that widespread frosts are likely, with temperatures again dipping "as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in places."
Single-digit daytime readings coupled with powerful northerly winds will generate "a marked wind chill," intensifying the perceived cold.
Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree also said: "Wednesday to Friday will be the coldest part of the week, and this period has the greatest potential for impactful weather, with multiple warnings in place.
"Overnight, temperatures could get down to minus 10 (C, 14F), with a significant wind chill from the strong northerly wind making things feel even colder."
Health officials have urged vulnerable populations, particularly elderly residents and those with pre-existing medical conditions, to take precautionary measures during the Arctic blast.
Health officials have urged vulnerable populations, particularly elderly residents and those with pre-existing medical conditions, to take precautionary measures during the Arctic blast.
