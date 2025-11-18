403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FEMA Acting Administrator Steps Down Amid Major Restructuring
(MENAFN) David Richardson resigned Monday as the acting administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, ending a brief tenure at the top of an agency the Trump administration has signaled it may significantly restructure.
Richardson, who led FEMA on an interim basis for roughly six months, maintained a low public profile and was often difficult to contact. He was notably absent during the first critical hours of the Texas flooding over the Fourth of July weekend.
According to five current FEMA employees, Richardson had recently become disengaged from day-to-day operations, regularly missing routine meetings and avoiding responsibilities that typically require the administrator’s immediate availability.
Staff members spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of retaliation.
After initial reports from The Washington Post and other media outlets confirmed Richardson’s departure, Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) assistant secretary for public affairs, said FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will take over the role starting in December.
DHS oversees FEMA as its parent department.
A person familiar with the matter said Richardson submitted his resignation letter Monday morning and plans to transition to the private sector.
In her statement, McLaughlin thanked Richardson for his “dedicated service," wishing him "continued success in his return to the private sector.”
Richardson’s exit compounds instability at FEMA, which faces an uncertain future and potential major restructuring.
The administration is awaiting recommendations from a review council established by President Donald Trump and led by DHS Secretary Kristi L. Noem, which is preparing a report on reforms to the nation’s disaster-response system.
The council may propose operational changes or even further reductions within the agency.
“We anticipate the forthcoming release of the FEMA Review Council’s final report, which will inform this administration’s ongoing efforts to fundamentally restructure FEMA, transforming it from its current form into a streamlined, mission-focused disaster-response force,” McLaughlin said.
Richardson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Since Trump took office, FEMA has seen up to a quarter of its workforce leave, according to multiple agency officials. In August, dozens of employees publicly criticized FEMA leadership, warning the agency had been managed by officials “who lacked the experience and authority needed to oversee its operations.”
Richardson, who led FEMA on an interim basis for roughly six months, maintained a low public profile and was often difficult to contact. He was notably absent during the first critical hours of the Texas flooding over the Fourth of July weekend.
According to five current FEMA employees, Richardson had recently become disengaged from day-to-day operations, regularly missing routine meetings and avoiding responsibilities that typically require the administrator’s immediate availability.
Staff members spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of retaliation.
After initial reports from The Washington Post and other media outlets confirmed Richardson’s departure, Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) assistant secretary for public affairs, said FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will take over the role starting in December.
DHS oversees FEMA as its parent department.
A person familiar with the matter said Richardson submitted his resignation letter Monday morning and plans to transition to the private sector.
In her statement, McLaughlin thanked Richardson for his “dedicated service," wishing him "continued success in his return to the private sector.”
Richardson’s exit compounds instability at FEMA, which faces an uncertain future and potential major restructuring.
The administration is awaiting recommendations from a review council established by President Donald Trump and led by DHS Secretary Kristi L. Noem, which is preparing a report on reforms to the nation’s disaster-response system.
The council may propose operational changes or even further reductions within the agency.
“We anticipate the forthcoming release of the FEMA Review Council’s final report, which will inform this administration’s ongoing efforts to fundamentally restructure FEMA, transforming it from its current form into a streamlined, mission-focused disaster-response force,” McLaughlin said.
Richardson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Since Trump took office, FEMA has seen up to a quarter of its workforce leave, according to multiple agency officials. In August, dozens of employees publicly criticized FEMA leadership, warning the agency had been managed by officials “who lacked the experience and authority needed to oversee its operations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment