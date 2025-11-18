Grab Super App To Launch Stablecoin Settlement With Straitsx

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a bold move toward mainstream adoption of blockchain technology, Southeast Asia's largest super-app, Grab, is expanding its stablecoin infrastructure through a new partnership with StraitsX, a Singaporean stablecoin issuer. This collaboration aims to develop a Web3-enabled settlement platform that could transform regional digital payments, potentially enabling seamless cross-border transactions and integrated on-chain wallets across multiple Southeast Asian markets.



Grab and StraitsX sign an MOU to develop a Web3-based settlement layer, integrating stablecoins into everyday transactions.

If approved by regulators, users could hold and spend stablecoins like XSGD and XUSD directly within the Grab app.

The partnership aims to address fragmentation and high costs in Southeast Asian digital payments, leveraging blockchain technology.

Previous collaborations include pilot projects with stablecoins and blockchain wallets, signaling Grab's ongoing exploration of crypto payments. The project signals broader ambitions for stablecoin infrastructure that could underpin Grab's entire regional payment ecosystem.

Grab's Deepening Stablecoin Strategy

Grab's recent foray into stablecoin infrastructure marks a strategic shift from experimental trials to a more comprehensive blockchain payment solution. The company previously tested blockchain rewards, Web3 wallet integrations, and NFT-based vouchers to evaluate user readiness for crypto-enabled services.

In 2023, Grab collaborated with Circle to pilot Web3 features within the Singaporean market, including blockchain wallets and reward systems. By 2024, it extended its offerings to allow users to top-up their GrabPay wallets via stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Grab partnered with Natix, a decentralized physical infrastructure network operating on Solana, integrating blockchain-based mapping with its hardware solutions. These initiatives underscore Grab's interest in a broad spectrum of blockchain applications, from rewards and mapping to crypto payments.

However, the current partnership with StraitsX suggests a move towards establishing a standardized, blockchain-based settlement layer that could serve all of Grab's major markets. This deeper integration aims to serve as a backbone for seamless cross-border retail payments, reducing costs and improving transaction efficiency in a region famed for its fragmented financial systems.

“Southeast Asia's digital economy is rapidly expanding, yet payments remain fragmented and costly,” said Tianwei Liu, CEO of StraitsX.“Our collaboration with Grab will help accelerate growth by introducing more interoperable and cost-efficient payment solutions powered by blockchain technology.”

Web3 Wallets and Future Payments

The core of this ambitious project is a Web3 wallet embedded within the Grab application. This digital wallet would facilitate cross-border payments, stablecoin conversions, and enable users to receive funds from external Web3 accounts, all within a familiar app environment.

Merchants, in turn, could access Web3-compatible wallets with programmable settlement features, on-chain treasury management tools, and real-time clearing capabilities. Such infrastructure could significantly lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks and help mitigate liquidity issues in the region.

Nevertheless, the success of this initiative hinges on regulatory approval across Southeast Asian markets, each with different rules governing stablecoins, digital assets, and e-money. Despite these hurdles, the overarching goal remains clear: to create an interoperable, on-chain settlement layer that replaces costly, siloed cross-border payment channels and paves the way for broader crypto adoption.

