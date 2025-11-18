Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka With Artillery, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Kostiantynivka's city military administration, Serhiy Horbunov, stated this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"In the aftermath of the enemy's shelling of the city of Kostiantynivka with tube artillery, one civilian was wounded. The victim independently sought medical assistance at the hospital in the city of Kramatorsk. The injury was sustained at their place of residence," Horbunov wrote.

He noted that according to preliminary information, no destruction or damage to infrastructure facilities has been recorded.

"Law enforcement agencies are documenting the war crimes committed by the Russian army against the civilian population. The military administration urges people not to put themselves in danger. Evacuation is a step toward preserving life," Horbunov emphasized.

As reported earlier, Russian invaders wounded two residents of the Donetsk region over the past day, November 17.

