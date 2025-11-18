UJ Advances Sharply In 2025 Shanghai Global Ranking Of Academic Subjects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – The University of Jordan (UJ) recorded a significant leap in the 2025 Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, with six disciplines listed among the world's top programs, an increase of 50 percent compared with last year.UJ ranked first among Jordanian universities in both the number of listed disciplines and the number of subjects placed first locally.According to a statement issued on Tuesday, UJ's Nursing and Dentistry programs were ranked among the world's top 300, while Mathematics and Communication Engineering were placed among the top 400 globally, whereas Public Health and Education were listed among the top 500 worldwide.The university also secured first place locally in five of the six ranked disciplines, reflecting strong academic and research performance and continued progress in international excellence indicators.This achievement reinforces the University of Jordan's role in advancing academic competitiveness and strengthening its presence in global rankings, as the most represented Jordanian institution in the Shanghai subject classification.