Jordan's Inbound Remittances Edge Up 4.1% In First Three Quarters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Workers' remittances flowing into Jordan increased by 4.1 percent during the first three quarters of the year, reaching USD 3.346 billion, whereas outbound remittances rose at a faster pace, up 15.8 percent to USD 1.295 billion.According to the data, the United Arab Emirates remained the largest source market for inbound remittances, contributing 21.4 percent of total inflows. The United States followed with 19.2 percent, then Saudi Arabia at 18.6 percent, and Qatar at 9.6 percent. Other countries accounted for the remaining 31.2 percent.On the outflow side, Egypt was the principal recipient of remittances sent from Jordan, capturing 39.6 percent of total outflows. Bangladesh followed with 11 percent, while the UAE and the Philippines accounted for 5.9 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively. Other destinations represented 38.1 percent of total outbound transfers.