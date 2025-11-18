403
Kuwait PM Receives Gustave Roussy Hospital CEO, Advisor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace, in attendance of Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, CEO of Gustave Roussy Hospital Professor Fabrice Barlesi and the CEO's international advisor Remi Thiolet on occasion of official visit to the country.
His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed on Tuesday keenness to strengthen partnership with Gustave Roussy Hospital and to bring in leading international medical centers to provide the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic protocols, in order to serve patients and enhance the quality of healthcare services in the country.
Also in attendance were Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Sabah and Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Sheikh Saud Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
aai
aai
