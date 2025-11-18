Doha's Pre-Basel Moment: Here Are The Current Exhibitions Shaping Qatar's Art Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With Art Basel set to draw global attention next year, Qatar's current exhibitions provide an early insight on the diverse and multifaceted art ecosystem already unfolding in the country.

From national museums to contemporary creative hubs, the country's cultural landscape comes alive with exhibitions that reflect its flourishing and diversifying artistic identity. The National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, Mathaf: Modern Art Museum, Fire Station Museum, and M7, which will be hosting the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar in February 2026, are among the key venues offering a rich array of artistic experiences.

As the new cultural season begins, here is a guide to some of the must-visit exhibitions across Qatar that promise to spark inspiration and match your aristic energy well before the prestigious art fair arrives.

A note of caution, most of the museums restrict entry a good 45 minutes before their closing time.

A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told

Until February 7, 2026

National Museum of Qatar

Opening with a celebration of local heritage, this exhibition traces the 50-year journey of the National Museum of Qatar. Visitors can explore rare objects from the original museum, many displayed for the first time since its renovation, alongside archival photographs, personal stories, foundational documents, and multimedia presentations. It is an immersive tribute to one of the nation's most iconic architectural landmarks.

Preview this exhibition.

Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight

Until February 7, 2026

Temporary Gallery 2, National Museum of Qatar

Lehmesa guides viewers into the world of sea turtles, with a special focus on the Hawksbill, the only species that nests on Qatar's shores. The exhibition highlights their delicate journey from sand to sea, as the exhibition also advocates for the protection of Qatar's coastal and marine environments.





The Rooted Nomad: MF Husain

Until February 6, 2026

Qatar Museums Gallery, Katara, Building 10

Long-awaited by the public, The Rooted Nomad offers a fresh, immersive exploration of the work of Maqbool Fida Husain, also known as MF Husain, one of India's most famous artists. Breaking away from traditional displays, the exhibition uses projection mapping and digital animation to reimagine Husain's creations in a dynamic, multisensory format.

Preview this exhibition.

I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture

Until February 14, 2026

Qatar Museums Gallery – Al Riwaq

This full-scale retrospective celebrates the seven-decade career of renowned Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei. Through original drawings, sketches, scale models, and archival materials, visitors can explore six thematic chapters that illuminate his visionary approach. The exhibition holds particular resonance in Qatar, where Pei designed the beloved Museum of Islamic Art.





FTA: Threads of Impact. Celebrating 7 Years of Fashion Trust Arabia

Until January 3, 2026

M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

M7 marks the seventh anniversary of Fashion Trust Arabia with an expansive showcase featuring works by more than 80 designers. The exhibition celebrates both traditional and contemporary influences, presented alongside complex and imaginative designs depicting the diverse visions across MENA.

Preview this exhibition.



Amazigh Hair Couture

Until January 12, 2026

M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

This exhibition celebrates Moroccan Amazigh hair traditions, showcased through braiding, adornment, and ritual.

Preview this exhibition.



Houbara Haven: A Chaumet Tiara

Until January 12, 2026

M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

This exhibition showcases the designs by Qatari artist Aisha Alattiya, which has been crafted by Maison Chaumet and commissioned by Alfardan Jewellery and Qatar Museums. The Houbara Haven: A Chaumet Tiara gives visitors an glimpse on the designer's creative journey behind the tiara, a piece design with elements paying homage to Qatar's rich hunting traditions.





Woven Legacies: Uzbekistan's Living Heritage

Until Janurary 3, 2026

Floor 2, M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

This exhibition spotlights Uzbekistan's centuries-old textile traditions and the craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations. Visitors can immerse themselves in a vibrant display of patterns, materials, and narratives that highlights Uzbekistan's artistic legacy at M7, in Msheireb Downtown Doha.





Portals in Flux Artist in Residence 9 Exhibition

Until December 31, 2025

Garage Gallery, Fire Station

Featuring the work of fifteen Qatar-based artists, this exhibition presents the culmination of their nine-month residency at the Fire Station Museum. Through diverse mediums, the artists explore themes of memory, materiality, and imagined worlds.





Fatma Al-Naimi: And Then, A Return

November 13 - December 13, 2025

Gallery 3, Fire Station Museum

This exhibition showcases Fatma Al-Naimi's artworks brought forth by the Museum's 2025 Ruwad in Residence. Her works explore the balance between themes of control and surrender, depicting the journey of unpredictability which circles back to reflection and transformation.





Aissa Deebi:“What remains to Be Seen”

November 13 - December 13, 2025

Fire Station, Gallery 4

Aissa Deebi's powerful exhibition confronts the concept of vision in an era defined by surveillance. His grey-toned landscapes and horizons evoke cities altered by conflict, where white signals erasure, black signifies endurance, and birds appear as silent witnesses to loss.





Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street

Until March 7, 2026

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

This thematic exhibition welcomes shoe and sneaker lovers as well as individuals interested in athletic gear. This exhibition will allow visitors to witness how sneakers evolved from athletic gear into global icons of design, culture, and fashion.





Esports | A Game Changer

Until April 30, 2026

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

Esports | A Game Changer is an exhibition which spotlights the rise of esports and gaming. This exhibition also showcases its global cultural and economic impact.





Resolutions: Celebrating 15 years of Mathaf

Until August 8, 2026

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

This exhibition presents a retrospective look into Mathaf's 15-year history through four distinct and thematic chapters while offering a new look at the museum's permanent collections and the evolution of Arab modernism.





we refuse_d

Until February 8, 2026

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

On view at Mathaf, this exhibition presents the works of 15 contemporary artists from the Arab world following themes of refusal, resistance, action in the face of opposition, heritage and care.



“Countryside: A Place to Live, Not to Leave”

Until April 29, 2026

Qatar Preparatory School (QPS) and the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

Countryside: A Place to Live, Not to Leave, is an exhibition which spans two locations in Doha, including the Qatar Preparatory School and the National Museum of Qatar. This exhibition reimagines the rural landscape as a space for sustainability, innovation, and future living.

