PDD Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
|As of
| December
31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|57,768,053
|92,386,547
|12,977,461
|Restricted cash
|68,426,368
|71,002,923
|9,973,721
|Receivables from online payment platforms
|3,679,309
|5,998,462
|842,599
|Short-term investments
|273,791,856
|331,382,740
|46,549,057
|Amounts due from related parties
|7,569,180
|9,148,789
|1,285,123
|Prepayments and other current assets
|4,413,466
|6,440,356
|904,671
|Total current assets
|415,648,232
|516,359,817
|72,532,632
|Non-current assets
|Property, equipment and software, net
|879,327
|1,249,613
|175,532
|Intangible assets
|19,170
|16,343
|2,296
|Right-of-use assets
|5,064,351
|4,958,983
|696,584
|Deferred tax assets
|15,998
|670,254
|94,150
|Other non-current assets
|83,407,238
|90,469,308
|12,708,148
|Total non-current assets
|89,386,084
|97,364,501
|13,676,710
|Total Assets
|505,034,316
|613,724,318
|86,209,342
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
|As of
| December
31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Amounts due to related parties
|801,859
|1,179,075
|165,624
|Customer advances and deferred revenues
|2,947,041
|3,331,621
|467,990
|Payable to merchants
|91,655,947
|100,578,026
|14,128,112
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|69,141,831
|89,065,852
|12,511,005
|Merchant deposits
|16,460,600
|17,429,593
|2,448,320
|Convertible bonds, current portion
|5,309,597
|5,248,364
|737,233
|Lease liabilities
|2,105,978
|2,385,651
|335,110
|Total current liabilities
|188,422,853
|219,218,182
|30,793,394
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|3,191,565
|3,039,624
|426,973
|Deferred tax liabilities
|106,774
|63,536
|8,925
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,298,339
|3,103,160
|435,898
|Total Liabilities
|191,721,192
|222,321,342
|31,229,292
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary shares
|180
|181
|25
|Additional paid-in capital
|117,829,308
|124,013,007
|17,420,004
|Statutory reserves
|237,680
|237,680
|33,387
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|7,824,545
|4,907,227
|689,314
|Retained earnings
|187,421,411
|262,244,881
|36,837,320
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|313,313,124
|391,402,976
|54,980,050
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|505,034,316
|613,724,318
|86,209,342
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|99,354,401
|108,276,512
|15,209,511
|283,225,991
|307,933,519
|43,255,165
|Costs of revenues
|(39,709,214
|)
|(46,840,159
|)
|(6,579,598
|)
|(106,101,998
|)
|(133,646,192
|)
|(18,773,169
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(30,483,800
|)
|(30,322,947
|)
|(4,259,439
|)
|(79,943,592
|)
|(90,935,584
|)
|(12,773,646
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,805,576
|)
|(1,755,309
|)
|(246,567
|)
|(5,467,571
|)
|(4,946,077
|)
|(694,771
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(3,063,353
|)
|(4,332,173
|)
|(608,537
|)
|(8,882,183
|)
|(11,501,280
|)
|(1,615,575
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(35,352,729
|)
|(36,410,429
|)
|(5,114,543
|)
|(94,293,346
|)
|(107,382,941
|)
|(15,083,992
|)
|Operating profit
|24,292,458
|25,025,924
|3,515,370
|82,830,647
|66,904,386
|9,398,004
|Interest and investment income, net
|5,416,080
|8,565,241
|1,203,152
|15,320,261
|19,210,994
|2,698,552
|Foreign exchange loss, net
|(547,343
|)
|(265,200
|)
|(37,252
|)
|(272,660
|)
|(1,306,690
|)
|(183,550
|)
|Other income/(loss), net
|18,606
|(48,382
|)
|(6,796
|)
|2,393,112
|3,332,016
|468,046
|Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees
|29,179,801
|33,277,583
|4,674,474
|100,271,360
|88,140,706
|12,381,052
|Share of results of equity investees
|2,513
|37,287
|5,238
|(99,500
|)
|(30,796
|)
|(4,326
|)
|Income tax expenses
|(4,201,620
|)
|(3,986,686
|)
|(560,006
|)
|(15,183,985
|)
|(13,286,440
|)
|(1,866,335
|)
|Net income
|24,980,694
|29,328,184
|4,119,706
|84,987,875
|74,823,470
|10,510,391
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income
|24,980,694
|29,328,184
|4,119,706
|84,987,875
|74,823,470
|10,510,391
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|24,980,694
|29,328,184
|4,119,706
|84,987,875
|74,823,470
|10,510,391
|Earnings per ordinary share:
|-Basic
|4.51
|5.24
|0.74
|15.37
|13.40
|1.88
|-Diluted
|4.23
|4.93
|0.69
|14.37
|12.60
|1.77
|Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):
|-Basic
|18.02
|20.96
|2.94
|61.48
|53.59
|7.53
|-Diluted
|16.91
|19.70
|2.77
|57.49
|50.40
|7.08
|Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):
|-Basic
|5,543,633
|5,597,224
|5,597,224
|5,529,090
|5,584,383
|5,584,383
|-Diluted
|5,909,793
|5,953,796
|5,953,796
|5,913,666
|5,938,591
|5,938,591
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|- Online marketing services and others
|49,351,022
|53,347,570
|7,493,689
|140,923,131
|157,772,963
|22,162,237
|- Transaction services
|50,003,379
|54,928,942
|7,715,822
|142,302,860
|150,160,556
|21,092,928
|Total
|99,354,401
|108,276,512
|15,209,511
|283,225,991
|307,933,519
|43,255,165
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Costs of revenues
|44,725
|81,795
|11,490
|99,945
|203,106
|28,530
|Sales and marketing expenses
|650,106
|525,904
|73,873
|1,960,478
|1,647,827
|231,469
|General and administrative expenses
|1,158,615
|859,155
|120,685
|3,655,344
|2,648,390
|372,017
|Research and development expenses
|624,559
|586,666
|82,408
|1,763,542
|1,683,224
|236,441
|Total
|2,478,005
|2,053,520
|288,456
|7,479,309
|6,182,547
|868,457
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|27,522,313
|45,660,545
|6,413,899
|92,382,132
|82,819,144
|11,633,536
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(16,898,558
|)
|(11,555,616
|)
|(1,623,208
|)
|(87,810,779
|)
|(44,961,484
|)
|(6,315,703
|)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|132
|551
|77
|890
|1,123
|158
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,052,321
|)
|(616,092
|)
|(86,542
|)
|(663,653
|)
|(663,734
|)
|(93,234
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|9,571,566
|33,489,388
|4,704,226
|3,908,590
|37,195,049
|5,224,757
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|116,116,929
|129,900,082
|18,246,956
|121,779,905
|126,194,421
|17,726,425
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|125,688,495
|163,389,470
|22,951,182
|125,688,495
|163,389,470
|22,951,182
| PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Operating profit
|24,292,458
|25,025,924
|3,515,370
|82,830,647
|66,904,386
|9,398,004
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|2,478,005
|2,053,520
|288,456
|7,479,309
|6,182,547
|868,457
|Non-GAAP operating profit
|26,770,463
|27,079,444
|3,803,826
|90,309,956
|73,086,933
|10,266,461
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|24,980,694
|29,328,184
|4,119,706
|84,987,875
|74,823,470
|10,510,391
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|2,478,005
|2,053,520
|288,456
|7,479,309
|6,182,547
|868,457
|Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments
|2
|-
|-
|25,456
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|27,458,701
|31,381,704
|4,408,162
|92,492,640
|81,006,017
|11,378,848
|Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
|5,909,793
|5,953,796
|5,953,796
|5,913,666
|5,938,591
|5,938,591
|Diluted earnings per ordinary share
|4.23
|4.93
|0.69
|14.37
|12.60
|1.77
|Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share
|0.42
|0.34
|0.05
|1.27
|1.04
|0.15
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share
|4.65
|5.27
|0.74
|15.64
|13.64
|1.92
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
|18.59
|21.08
|2.96
|62.56
|54.56
|7.68
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment