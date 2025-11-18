Robinson Helicopter And Safran Helicopter Engines Confirm R88 Progress In Aircraft Development And Serenity Support Package At European Rotors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC) and Safran Helicopter Engines provided details at European Rotors regarding progress of the R88 helicopter, equipped with the 950 shp class Arriel 2W engine, and supported by the Safran serenity package. Robinson is the only helicopter company offering serenity support package standard with every purchase of an all-new R88. The joint announcement at European Rotors in Cologne marks the first overseas debut of the R88 and underscores the ongoing collaboration between the two companies since the R88's initial reveal in March 2025.

Engineering Development and Implementation

Since the R88's unveiling at Verticon 2025, Robinson Helicopter and Safran have been engaged in close cooperation to advance the engineering development and integration of the Arriel 2W engine into the clean-sheet R88 platform. The selection of the Arriel 2W, Safran's newest variant of the Arriel family with over 66 million flight hours, was based on Safran's positive record in operator support and services.

The R88 is an all-new highly configurable, multi-use, single-engine helicopter designed with a dual-pilot, 8-passenger cabin expanding Robinson Helicopter's product line and meeting diverse mission requirements. Safran has embedded its own engineering personnel at Robinson in their vertically integrated Torrance, CA., manufacturing facility to speed the collaboration and time to market. The two companies are working together closely to prepare for rigorous type certificate testing, designed to uphold the core values of reliability, dependability, and affordability.

Enhanced serenity package and Global Support

Safran has advanced the serenity package offering for the Arriel 2W to ensure Robinson R88 Helicopter customers have continuous engine availability and support, no matter their global location.

The serenity package comes 'standard' with every R88 and automatically provides 5 years or 2,000 flight hours of support (whichever comes first) and includes an Aircraft on Ground (AOG) incident service. Key features of the package include coverage for Level 3 and 4 unscheduled maintenance and priority access to the replacement engines pool. The serenity package also covers troubleshooting and assistance solutions in addition to advanced digital services such as Health Monitoring, and Logbook Connect. R88 customers can also take advantage of Safran Helicopter Engines' support network, which provides local service and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) support worldwide.

Cédric Goubet, Safran Helicopter Engines CEO, said:“We are delighted to be able to present the R88 and its Arriel 2W engine to its future buyers in Europe today. This helicopter is set to be a major success in the light helicopter market. The serenity service package will be a real asset to R88 users, providing them with guaranteed service from the moment the helicopter is delivered.”

To accommodate Robinson R88 customers, Safran will reinforce its global support with a robust pool of assets to include Robinson's three largest markets, the United States, Australia, and Brazil. Additional locations include Singapore, China, and three more across Europe including the UK, Germany, and France, with a total of more than 20 MRO facilities covering six continents.

“Our objective is to deliver a highly capable, multi-mission, utility helicopter that will disrupt and outperform the single-engine market in capability and affordability. Integrating the Arriel 2W engine through a continuous and closely managed engineering process since March 2025, ensures we are meeting that objective,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company.“The advancement of the serenity package location support is a critical component of that value proposition, offering our customers predictable operational support, where they need it, when they need it.”

Every day, all over the world, Arriel engines power helicopters for a multitude of demanding missions. Robinson selected Safran for the ongoing recognition it has received from operators for its performance of support and services. In 2025, Safran Helicopter Engines topped the rankings for the fourth time in five years in industry leading surveys, making the Robinson Helicopter and Safran partnership of quality, durability, reliability, accessibility and affordability; a winning combination for any mission type, anywhere in the world.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit .

Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

...

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Jae Aranda

...

310-539-0508 x294

Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 100,000 employees and sales of 27.3 billion euros in 2024, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Helicopter Engines is the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 75,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.

Presse

François JULIAN:... / +33 (0)7 85 14 16 62

X: @SafranHCEngines

LinkedIn: Safran Propulsion

Facebook: Groupe_Safran

Instagram: Safran_group

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





