Qatar Condemns Bombing In New Delhi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that occurred near a metro station in the Indian capital, New Delhi, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, reiterated Qatar's firm stance of rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.