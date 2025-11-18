Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Normalization Ties With Armenia Bring New Prospects For S. Caucasus - Azerbaijani Official

2025-11-18 05:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ The process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the development of the transport and infrastructure network in the South Caucasus, creates new political and economic opportunities for the region, the Chairman of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, Farid Shafiyev, told the reporters on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the agreements reached between the countries pave the way for integration into regional projects and the creation of new platforms for cooperation.

"All these processes create political and economic opportunities that we would like to effectively exploit," the analyst explained.

According to him, the active participation of think tanks and joint initiatives by the parties will help maximize the emerging opportunities and promote sustainable development in the South Caucasus.

Trend News Agency

