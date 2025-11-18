Normalization Ties With Armenia Bring New Prospects For S. Caucasus - Azerbaijani Official
He emphasized that the agreements reached between the countries pave the way for integration into regional projects and the creation of new platforms for cooperation.
"All these processes create political and economic opportunities that we would like to effectively exploit," the analyst explained.
According to him, the active participation of think tanks and joint initiatives by the parties will help maximize the emerging opportunities and promote sustainable development in the South Caucasus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment