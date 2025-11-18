General Assembly Of Green Corridor Union Members Held At Energy Ministry

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A general assembly of the participants of Green Corridor Union LLC-including representatives of Azerenergy OJSC, Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), and Uzbekistan National Electric Networks JSC-was held at the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov highlighted the importance of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project (the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor), noting that it has elevated cooperation among the participating countries to a new level. He emphasized the crucial role of the Green Corridor Union in the successful implementation of this initiative.

During the meeting, participants agreed to appoint Tural Aliyev as the new Director-General of Green Corridor Union LLC and to increase the company's charter capital. They also discussed engaging a consulting company to conduct the project's feasibility study, along with several other organizational matters.

The session concluded with the signing of documents reflecting the decisions adopted.