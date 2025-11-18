Syrian, Russian Joint Delegation Toured Military Sites In S. Syria

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 18 (NNN-SANA) – A joint Syrian-Russian military delegation, yesterday, toured several military points and sites in southern Syria, as part of expanding cooperation between the two countries, the Syrian defence authorities said.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Media and Communications of the Syrian defence authorities, the tour aimed to review the on-the-ground situation, in the southern region, and assess operational conditions within the framework of ongoing coordination between the two armed forces.

No further details were provided on the specific locations visited.

The tour came a day after the chief of the Syrian defence authorities, Murhaf Abu Qasra, met in Damascus, with a high-ranking Russian military delegation, headed by Russian First Deputy Defence Minister, Yunus-bek Yevkurov.

The meeting focused on military cooperation, and mechanisms to strengthen coordination in ways that serve the shared interests of both countries, the Syrian defence authorities said.

Syria and Russia have resumed active engagement recently, with senior officials from both sides making reciprocal visits.

On Oct 15, Syria's interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa made his first official visit to Russia since taking office earlier this year. On Oct 28, Abu Qasra met with Russian Defence Minister, Andrey Belousov in Moscow, on joint military issues.– NNN-SANA