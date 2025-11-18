403
KUNA Wins Best Report Award For 2025 In FANA Media Contest
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) on Tuesday announced that Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) had won the 2025 Best Report Award in the FANA media competition for a feature by Khaled Al-Mutairi.
FANA said in a statement that Al-Mutairi's report for KUNA received eight out of ten points, outperforming others that scored seven points or below.
It added that Maghreb Arabe Press (MAP) secured the 2025 Best Photo Award for a nine-point image captured by photographer Mounir Al-Ayouchi.
FANA's General Secretariat extended its sincere congratulations to KUNA and MAP, wishing them continued success, and noted that the winners will receive commemorative gifts during the 52nd General Assembly, scheduled soon in Abu Dhabi.
It also stated that this year's competition received six reports and five photos from the news agencies of Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and Morocco, in addition to three postponed reports from last year submitted by the Kuwaiti, Jordanian, and Moroccan agencies.
KUNA has won several FANA awards in previous years for both Best Report and Best Photo, highlighting its steady record in journalism (end)
