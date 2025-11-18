Next-Gen Online Storefront Research Report 2025: A Shopping Journey For One - Leveraging Gamification, Shoppable Videos, And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E-commerce is set to dominate retail growth, with opportunities in gamification, shoppable video, and social commerce. Focusing on personalized engagement strategies and leveraging GenAI and Agentic AI will be key for sustainable online revenue. Understanding evolving consumer preferences will drive success.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Gen Online Storefront: A Shopping Journey for One" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Next-Gen Online Storefront: A Shopping Journey for One global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns.

E-commerce is predicted to account for 75% of retail's five-year growth, but a key challenge for retailers and brands is how to drive profitable online growth. The savviest are embracing new places of discovery, new engagement tools and ways to service evolving shopper preferences. This report uncovers how to generate sustainable online revenue through stronger engagement strategies. Topics covered include gamification, shoppable video, loyalty, social commerce, GenAI and Agentic AI.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Retail market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

Discovery moves down the purchase funnel

Immersive tech paves way to intuitive engagements

Bots bridge the gap in customer support

AI agents could put shopping on autopilot Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900