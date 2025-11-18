403
Indonesia Hails UN Security Council Approval of Gaza Peace Force
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council’s approval of a US-drafted resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry said the resolution emphasizes "conflict resolution and sustainable peace," highlighting the crucial role of "the involvement of all parties, particularly the Palestinian Authority, in resolving the conflict and the peace process, as well as a clear UN mandate for peacekeeping forces to realize a two-state solution in accordance with agreed international law and parameters."
Reaffirming its commitment, Indonesia stated it will continue supporting the Palestinian people's rights to "independence and sovereignty."
Jakarta previously announced it has prepared 20,000 personnel for potential deployment to Gaza.
The UN Security Council passed the US-drafted resolution on Monday, calling for the creation of a Board of Peace and authorizing an International Stabilization Force to manage governance, reconstruction, and security operations in the Palestinian enclave.
The draft resolution is tied to an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect on Oct. 10. The arrangement is based on a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, with its first phase including the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisions Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing body excluding Hamas.
Since October 2023, nearly 69,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and over 170,700 others injured in Israel’s war that has left Gaza devastated.
