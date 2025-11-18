403
Japan, Indonesia Forge Deeper Ties in Key Meeting
(MENAFN) In a rare joint session in Tokyo on Monday, Indonesia and Japan vowed to intensify cooperation after top foreign and defense officials from both governments met for the first time since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new Cabinet took office last month.
Japan’s delegation—Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi—received Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin for the ministerial talks, which focused heavily on defense coordination and shared geopolitical concerns.
According to a statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, discussions centered on expanding bilateral security initiatives, regional stability, and joint engagement in global forums. Both countries, the statement noted, “confirmed their commitment to further reinforcing the cooperation between the two countries with a view to maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law.”
The ministers also reviewed several urgent international crises. On the Middle East, they agreed to cooperate “toward the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the realization of a two-state solution.”
Turning to Southeast Asia, the officials expressed joint alarm over escalating turmoil in Myanmar, sharing “serious concern over the deteriorating situation and reaffirmed the close coordination on this matter.”
Indonesia and Japan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1958. Their goods trade reached $35.67 billion in 2024, underscoring the economic weight behind Monday’s security-focused dialogue.
