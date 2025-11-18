UAE Plans Permanent Antarctica Research Base, Mulls Acquiring Ice-Breaker

The UAE is expanding its scientific horizons from the vastness of space to the icy frontiers of the Earth, with ambitious plans to establish a permanent research base in Antarctica, a top official revealed at the Dubai Future Forum.

During a session discussing the nation's burgeoning polar aspirations, it was shared that the UAE Polar Programme is not just about planting a flag in the snow, but about contributing to global climate science, fostering international cooperation, and inspiring a new generation of Emirati researchers.

“We want to be ahead that we know what is the future of our climate,” Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, the Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology stated.

Emphasising the importance of the polar regions in understanding global weather patterns.“We reach the space, but still, there is some part of the globe that affects our weather pattern that we should be there.”

The programme, which has already seen Emirati scientists join an expedition to the South Pole, is rapidly scaling up. A key future project is the construction of a state-of-the-art research base capable of housing over 50 researchers.

“We are also planning to have a complete base for researchers that can accommodate more than 50 people there,” he said.

UAE ice-breaker

To support this, the UAE is also considering acquiring its own ice-breaker vessel.“We are also thinking that to have our own ship that will transport our people from UAE to Antarctica with equipment, laboratory equipment.”

This move follows the UAE's recent accession as the 58th member of the Antarctic Treaty in 2024, a crucial step enabling the nation to conduct research and establish a presence on the continent dedicated to peace and science.

The UAE is already collaborating with several countries, including Bulgaria, New Zealand, India, Argentina, and Turkey, highlighting the cooperative spirit of polar research.

The programme is also deeply invested in building local expertise, partnering with institutions like the National Centere of Meteorology (NCM), Khalifa University, and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic to train and send students and researchers to the poles.