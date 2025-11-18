Rabies Virus Market Research Report 2025-2035: Recombinant Nanoparticle-Based Formulations And Monoclonal Antibody Cocktails Are Reshaping The Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global rabies virus market is set for growth, fueled by advancements in vaccine technologies and increasing preventive immunization adoption. Innovations like recombinant nanoparticle-based formulations and monoclonal antibody cocktails are reshaping the market. Enhanced awareness of prophylaxis and initiatives such as the WHO's“Zero by 30” are driving demand. Challenges like infrastructure constraints and vaccine shortages persist, but ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships from key players like Sanofi are mitigating these. Rising pet ownership and improved diagnostics also support sustained growth.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rabies Virus Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global rabies virus market is poised for sustained growth, driven by continuous advancements in vaccine technologies, heightened public and veterinary awareness, and the rising adoption of preventive immunization strategies. Development of advanced vaccine platforms encompassing recombinant nanoparticle-based formulations, monoclonal antibody cocktails, and thermostable human rabies immune globulin is reshaping the global rabies virus market. Enhanced awareness toward pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis, supported by global public health mandates and educational campaigns, is increasing demand for effective rabies interventions.

Expansion of product portfolios such as single-dose cell-culture rabies vaccines and VLP-based options, alongside greater availability of intradermal administration routes, is amplifying market accessibility across both human healthcare and veterinary segments. International initiatives, including the WHO's "Zero by 30" campaign, have spurred mass dog vaccination and public immunization programs, solidifying the position of the global rabies virus market within public health infrastructure. Adoption of advanced diagnostics, including ELISA, PCR-based assays, and rapid point-of-care tools, enables improved early detection and treatment.

Challenges persist, such as infrastructure constraints in rural and underserved regions, high regimen costs, and periodic vaccine shortages. Ongoing innovation in thermostable formulations, streamlined procurement systems, and scaling local manufacturing capacity are expected to mitigate these obstacles.

Competitive dynamics are highly active, with key players such as Sanofi, Grifols, S.A., and Kedrion Biopharma Inc. advancing market through strategic partnerships, R&D investments, and expanded distribution. Advances in regulatory harmonization, WHO prequalification frameworks, and centralized procurement are stabilizing supply chains and stimulating investments in production scalability.

Looking ahead, the global rabies virus market is projected to maintain healthy compound annual growth, supported by rising pet ownership, growth in animal-bite incidents, expanded preventive health education, and demand for accessible vaccine alternatives. Emerging treatment modalities, scalable diagnostics infrastructure, and vaccination outreach position the global rabies virus market as a pivotal segment in global disease control capable of reducing rabies fatalities and strengthening public health resilience.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

Market/Product Definition

Key Questions Answered

Analysis and Forecast Note

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Pipeline Analysis

1.5 Pricing Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Impact Analysis

2. Global Rabies Virus Market (by Region), ($Million) 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Rabies Virus Market (by Country)

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.1.2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Rabies Virus Market (by Country)

2.2.2.1.1 Germany

2.2.2.1.2 France

2.2.2.1.3 U.K.

2.2.2.1.4 Spain

2.2.2.1.5 Italy

2.2.2.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rabies Virus Market (by Country)

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.3.2.1.2 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3. Global Rabies Virus Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Development

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

3.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.4 Regulatory Activities

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View



Grifols, S.A.

CSL Behring GmbH

Mankind Pharma (Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited).

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Kamada Ltd.

Taibang Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

Hualan Biological Vaccine Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc. Sanofi SA

