Excise Team Attacked In Jharkhand, Mob Frees Two Accused Liquor Dealers

MENAFN - IANS) Koderma (Jharkhand), Nov 18 (IANS) A team from the Jharkhand Excise Department came under attack while returning from an operation against illegal liquor manufacturing in Koderma district, officials said on Tuesday.

The mob not only vandalised government vehicles and pelted stones but also freed two arrested accused and assaulted security personnel.

The incident took place near Tilaiya Basti late Monday night, which falls under Barhi police station limits in Hazaribagh district, when the team was returning from Kanti village -- the site of the raid -- after detaining two men involved in the illegal liquor trade.

According to officials, they arrested Anil Mahato and Dhanuki Mahato of Barki Dhamrai village during the raid in Kanti village in the Tilaiya Dam OP area. The team was transporting them back to Koderma when their vehicle lost its way in the dark due to unfamiliar terrain.

Sub Inspector Shivsagar Kumar said that during this time, some locals allegedly circulated a false rumour that a“thief was fleeing with a child”, a ploy believed to have been used to mobilise the crowd and help free the detained liquor traders.

Within minutes, Kumar said, villagers from Gudio Vijaya, Tilaiya Basti and nearby hamlets gathered in large numbers and encircled the team's vehicles.

Officials said the team attempted to leave, but the mob began hurling stones without warning. The situation quickly escalated, with villagers smashing vehicle windows, damaging the government vehicles, and physically confronting the personnel.

In the chaos, the two accused were forcibly freed from police custody.

Excise officials reported that several officers were manhandled, and some even had their uniforms torn during the scuffle. The team eventually managed to escape the area to avoid further violence.

Barhi police station in-charge Vinod Yadav said the police were informed about the incident late at night, but no formal complaint has been filed yet.

“An investigation will begin as soon as a written application is received,” he stated.