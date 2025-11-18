BTC/USD Forex Signal 18/11: Freefall Continues (Chart)
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 88,750. Add a stop-loss at 95,000. Timeline: 1-2 day.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 88,750.
Looking ahead, the BTC/USD pair will react to the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday. These minutes will provide more information about what to expect in the coming meeting. This is notable because the falling odds of a Fed cut in its December meeting is one of the top reasons why the BTC/USD pair has crashed this week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has crashed in the past few months, moving from a high of 126,275 in October to a low of 91,900 today.Bitcoin price has already moved below the important level at $107,275, its lowest level in August and the neckline of the double-top pattern.The coin formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages crossed each other. This pattern often leads to more downside as it is usually a sign of short-term momentum.The BTC/USD pair has remained below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears are in control. Therefore for the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at 88,790, its highest level in March.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
