Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Tuesday in Negative Territory
(MENAFN) Türkiye's main equities gauge edged lower at Tuesday’s opening, signaling a cautious start for investors after a strong previous session. The benchmark BIST 100 index kicked off the day at 10,669.47 points, marking a 0.27% decline—equivalent to a drop of 28.66 points from Monday’s close.
The pullback came after the BIST 100 posted a robust 1.25% gain on Monday, finishing at 10,698.13 points. Trading activity remained elevated during that session, with total turnover reaching 138.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.26 billion), underscoring persistent investor engagement across major sectors.
By 9:50 a.m. local time (0650GMT) Tuesday, currency markets reflected continued pressure on the lira. The US dollar traded at 42.3460 liras, while the euro hovered at 49.1425 and the British pound stood at 55.7550. Analysts noted that the steady depreciation trend is keeping market participants on alert as global rate expectations evolve.
Commodity markets also opened the day mixed. Gold rose slightly, with an ounce priced at $4,014.40, suggesting sustained safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil slipped to $63.35 per barrel, adding to concerns about weakening energy demand amid global economic uncertainties.
The latest figures set the stage for another volatile trading session as investors weigh currency fluctuations, commodity pricing, and shifting international conditions.
